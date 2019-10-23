County trunk-r-treat event set for Thursday
A Halloween trunk-r-treat event and National Night Out at Glynn County’s public safety complex is set for Thursday.
Activities and games for kids of all ages will be on tap, along with the titular trunk-r-treat, E911 Center pumpkin carving contest and other festive offerings.
The Halloween event will be paired with National Night Out. Officers and personnel from the different groups will be on hand with police cruisers, fire trucks, ambulances, officer transport vehicles and more for kids to inspect.
The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the public safety complex located at 157 Public Safety Boulevard, just north of Exit 38 of Interstate 95 on the Ga. 25 Spur.