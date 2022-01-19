County tries to generate SPLOST support

The second of four scheduled town hall meetings to discuss a proposed Special Purpose Local Sales Tax referendum was held Tuesday at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick.
The meeting was hosted by District 4 Commissioner Bill Brunson and District 5 Commissioner Allen Booker. County Commission Chairman David O’Quinn and At-large Commissioner Walter Rafolski also were present.
Booker told the audience of about 25 people the intent of the meeting was to get ideas and concerns about a possible SPLOST referendum.
“We’re here to listen and not talk very much,” he said. “We are obligated to listen to you.”
Brunson said his goal was to gauge public sentiment about the needs of his district to help him and other commissioners do a better job.
“This is for you, but it is also for us,” he said. “It’s a big deal for Glynn County.”
Besides coming up with a list of projects the public will support, commissioners will consider prioritizing the projects in a tier system, with the Tier 1 projects being done before any other ones, including city projects on the list.
The proposed Tier 1 project is a courthouse annex estimated to cost $21 million but will be budgeted to cost $25 million.
The building is needed because juvenile court is currently held in a remote location and there is not enough space at the county courthouse. The remote location creates security and safety concerns, Brunson said.
“We need to make sure that facility is secure,” he said.
O’Quinn told the audience it is important for commissioners to hear what the public has to say about another SPLOST.
“We would like to propose a SPLOST this year, but we need community buy-in,” he said.
Jeff Kilgore, a county resident, told commissioners a study is needed to justify what is needed to meet the needs of the court system. He said more specific information is needed for the public to better understand why a courthouse annex is needed.
Brunson expressed concerns about the expense to design a building that won’t get built if voters reject a SPLOST referendum in November.
“It’s not a slam dunk,” Brunson said.
Julian Smith, another resident, told commissioners they will continue to have a challenge convincing the public to support another SPLOST. He asked commissioners to develop a written plan that will be published in the local newspapers. He also asked for commissioner to come up with a plan to help St. Simons Island residents if they get stranded on the island because the causeway is flooded.
Smith told commissioners to quit spending so much effort on trying to deal with traffic congestion on St. Simons.
“I am OK with people being stuck in traffic if they knew they were going to be stuck in traffic,” he said.
He suggested island residents better time their trips to avoid traffic during peak hours as a solution.
Booker said public safety is a top priority for commissioners and a decision has to be made to alleviate the problem.
“Just saying we’re against roundabouts doesn’t help reach a solution,” he said. “They are efficient to me.”
Kilgore suggested commissioners form a group of elected officials and business leaders to go to Atlanta to generate support for moving Georgia Ports Authority operations in Brunswick to Colonel’s Island. The city could develop the East River property.
O’Quinn said the public sometimes doesn’t understand the many regulatory and legal hurdles needed to be cleared before many SPLOST projects can begin. What has made completing the 2016 SPLOST list even more difficult is two hurricanes, a pandemic and an overturned cargo ship to take away focus and manpower.
Other concerns expressed at the meeting included traffic congestion near Glynn Middle School, air quality and flooding.
The next town hall meeting is 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday at Sea Palms on St. Simons Island. The final town hall meeting will be held 6 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Holiday Inn, 138 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick.