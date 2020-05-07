The Glynn County Commission plans to release information soon on the Glynn County Police Department’s involvement in the aftermath of the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery and subsequent decisions made by police and county personnel.
“I won’t make any promises, it may come out tomorrow, it may be early next week,” said Chairman Mike Browning at a county commission meeting Thursday night.
Most of what he said came from a statement prepared on behalf of the seven-member commission.
“We are presently working on putting some facts out about the investigation immediately following the incident that happened over in Satilla Shores on that Sunday,” Browning said.
He gave condolences to the family and asked the public to rely on the justice system to provide answers.
“It is in the hands of the proper authorities, and we standby ready to support Tom Durden, the DA for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as they conduct investigations into this case,” Browning said.
The county is taking its time preparing the statement to ensure it doesn’t affect the investigation.
“We hope that people will see then we have done what we’re obligated to do and for our part in this and other part in this how this all fits together,” Browning said. “We will lay every bit of that out in the very near future.”