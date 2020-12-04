Glynn County commissioners voted to purchase enough Tasers and body cameras to equip every officer with the Glynn County Police Department.
A contract with Axon Enterprises also included in-car cameras for every cruiser, drones, interview room surveillance equipment and access to a cloud-based case management system.
Rather than a one-time purchase, the county will pay about $661,380 every year to Axon for the latest equipment and support going forward.
Commissioners voted to pay $328,091 on Thursday for the second half of the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, 2021.
GCPD Officer Colin Scogin told the county’s Police Advisory Panel last month the department needed cameras and stun guns for 133 sworn officers. In addition, the department has 99 patrol cars for which it will soon have new dash cameras.
“I appreciate the commissioners being willing to entertain this, and I think this is a great step in the right direction for the police department to be 100 percent transparent with the public,” Scogin said Thursday.
The police panel, an advisory board made up of current and retired law enforcement professionals, supported the purchase after it found the department’s current body cams were outdated and allowed officers to edit stored footage.
The purchase will equip the department with the tools it needs to provide the best service to the community and ensure accountability to the public, said Police Chief Jay Wiggins.
“By doing this we’re going to increase accountability, decrease liability and increase transparency,” Wiggins said. “It has been an absolute team effort between a lot of agencies with the county. IT was involved, finance was involved, our county attorney’s office was involved and, of course, the police department was heavily involved.”
In other business, Commissioner Bob Coleman formally withdrew a proposal to rename the Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park after the late Robert M. Torras Sr. He said he received many calls, text messages and emails on the subject and recognized the controversy the request had caused.
Commissioners also voted to:
• Hire Nationwide Retirement Solutions to manage its new pension plan, pending a decision on the type of retirement accounts employees will have.
• Seek proposals for a company to provide software and expertise to manage and enforce new regulations on short-term rentals, which will take effect on April 1, 2021.
• Deferred to its Dec. 17 meeting a request to abandon a long, snaking segment of right-of-way representing a part of Sylvan Drive in the Glynn Haven neighborhood on St. Simons Island that was never constructed. The right-of-way stretches across 14 blocks in Glynn Haven and the commercial area to its south, following the banks of a lake that may have dried up 70-plus years ago.
• Approved a final subdivision plat for a six-lot subdivision at 299 North Harrington Road.
• Granted a request to rezone three parcels on Sixth Street in Brunswick from general residential zoning to highway commercial.
• Approved a proposal to amend the county’s future land use map to match a recent rezoning on Oak Grove Island.
• Consented to a request to plant native flora in the beach and dune protection district at the end of 13th Street on St. Simons Island.
At the end of the meeting, commissioners entered a closed session to discuss property acquisition. They took no action other than to approve the minutes of the last closed session and adjourned.