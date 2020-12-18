Glynn County commissioners voted to spend close to $76,000 on 710 tons of rocks to be stacked on top of the rock revetment that protects the southern end of St. Simons Island
“We’re projecting a shortfall of rocks from the original estimated amounts,” said Glynn County Engineer Paul Andrews.
The Industrial Co., a contractor hired to shore up the revetment, has placed 8001 tons of rock on the revetment since the project started in October and has 550 tons yet to add but has come up short by about 710 tons, according to county documents.
At $140 per ton, the county needed to spend $99,400 to finish the project.
Reappropriating money initially intended for dune fencing and beach fill would offset that by about $37,240, said Andrews. County staff members, who feel funding for dune fencing, priced at $13,240, should be left alone, advocate pulling the remaining $75,400 from county reserves.
Andrews said the plan as of Thursday night was to install the sand fencing along areas of the St. Simons Island beaches with growing but not completely stable dunes, encouraging their growth and allowing vegetation to root them in place.
Commissioners Peter Murphy, Allen Booker, Bill Brunson, Bob Coleman, David O’Quinn, Wayne Neal and Chairman Mike Browning voted to set aside $76,000 to buy new rocks, keeping the dune fencing allotment intact.
Along with the new rocks, Andrews said the county is going to have to deal with the trees at the end of Butler and Wylly avenues in the near future. Some trees in the county right of way are going to have to be trimmed or cut down so contractors can get to the revetment at the end of those roads.
Commissioners also voted to give out one-time payments to county employees to make up for a freeze on raises and promotions prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Full-time employees will receive $1,000 and part-timers $750.
In total, it will cost the county $1.23 million for 1,000 county employees. Federal aid from the CARES Act will cover roughly $370,400 of it, according to county Chief Financial Officer Tamara Munson.
In other business, the commission voted unanimously to split the proceeds from the second annual Battle of the Badges fundraiser between the Fraternal Order of Police and the Golden Isles Emerald Society.
The event pits a team of firefighters with Glynn County Fire Rescue against a team of police officers from the Glynn County Police Department in a friendly best-of-three bout of softball.
This year, the police came out on top, said GCPD Officer Josh Williams. Each organization received $8,380 to go towards the Cops & Kids and Shop With a Firefighter charities.
“With the unique position of firefighters and police officers, we see a lot of people in need,” GCP D Officer Colin Scogin said. “This was a great idea of a way to give back to the community.”
Scogin credited Williams and his wife for making the event, which brought in just under $17,000, nearly double the past year, possible.
Commissioners also:
• Abandoned a segment of the public right-of-way in the Glynn Haven neighborhood on St. Simons Island representing a stretch of Sylvan Drive that was never constructed.
• Hired Governmental Consulting to administer a federal grant program, which would pay for drainage improvements in the College Park neighborhood and efforts to reinforce the rock revetment on St. Simons Island.
• Awarded an alcohol license to J&D Beverage at 5900 Altama Ave.
• Awarded an alcohol license to Tuptim Thai Restaurant at 250 Golden Isles Plaza.
• Awarded an Alcohol license to Dulce Dough Donuts & Bakery, 1624 Frederica Road.
At the end of the meeting, commissioners entered a closed session to discuss pending litigation and property disposal.