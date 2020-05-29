Glynn County plans to reopen some public pools, playgrounds and ballfields on Monday, with more facilities opening on June 13.
Anyone in public areas, unless related or from the same household, will be required to keep a six-foot distance from one another, per an executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp. Gatherings of more than 10 people are also prohibited unless distanced.
On Monday, the pools in the Neptune Park Fun Zone, Howard Coffin Park and Selden Park will open to the public with limited capacity, along with all playgrounds, outdoor restroom facilities and ballfields, according to a statement from the county.
Gatherings are still banned unless distanced, but ballfields can be used for practice and scrimmages.
Kiddie pools at the Neptune Park Fun Zone and Howard Coffin Park will open on June 13, and the county will resume renting out picnic pavilions, park areas and indoor facilities for no more than 50 people at a time.
Pool rentals will resume as well, to limited numbers.
Summer day camps, swim lessons, tai chi fitness classes, tennis camps, summer movie series and low-impact aerobics are expected to resume the week of June 15.
Future state orders could push back the opening dates, according to the county.
Open park areas have remained open, but sports fields, courts and pools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county reopened tennis and pickleball courts, bocce courts, horseshoe courts, skate parks, batting cages and ball fields on May 1.
For more information on parks and rentals, visit glynncounty.org/153/recreation-and-parks or call 912-554-7780.