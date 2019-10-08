County to open for extended hours to register PTV golf carts
Until Oct. 19, the Glynn County Community Development Department will stay open later and open on Saturdays to register golf cart owners in advance of a new local ordinance taking effect.
For the next two weeks, the department’s office in the Harold Pate Building will be open until 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Golf carts are separated into two categories by Georgia’s state law: a personal transportation vehicle, or PTV, has a top speed of 19 mph or less and can transport no more than eight people, while a low-speed vehicle, or LSV, has a top speed between 20 and 25 mph.
Before the county’s new ordinance goes into effect on Oct. 18, LSV owners will need to get a tag and title in the Glynn County Tax Commissioner’s office, while PTV owners will need a decal from the community development department to drive on public roads.
Decals cost $15 and are good for five years.
Both the tax commissioner’s office and the community development department can be found in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News