County to host shoreline project project open house
Glynn County will host an open house on Monday to inform citizens on an upcoming shoreline improvement project.
From 4-6 p.m., officials with the county and Applied Technology and Management, a consultant on the project, will discuss the project with and take input from members of the public in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino building, 550 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.
Representatives of the consultant recommended last month that the county commission focus its efforts on shoring up the existing rock revetments on the island.
The consultant is providing engineering and permitting services for the project, which funded by a $2.5 million grant issued by the OneGeorgia Authority. The aim is to restore and increase the resiliency of the St. Simons Island shorelines following damages caused by hurricanes Matthew and Irma, according to a county news release.
Grant funds can be used for a variety of projects, including studies, planning, consulting or engineering activities, construction and reconstruction of beaches and dunes, including dredging and placement of sand; installation of rock revetments and “other activities deemed appropriate” by the authority.