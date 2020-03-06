Members of Glynn County’s metropolitan planning organization have scheduled two public meetings today to discuss the progress made on an update to its long-range transportation plan and St. Simons Island traffic study.
The project has been ongoing since the middle of last year and aims to help guide local authorities in developing the county’s infrastructure over the next 25 years.
Consultants with CDM Smith of Atlanta are working on the long-range plan concurrently with a St. Simons Island study, which will offer specific recommendations for improving traffic flow and safety, according to county staff members.
The first meeting is scheduled to run from 1 to 3 p.m. in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island, while the second will be held during First Friday in downtown Brunswick from 5-7 p.m. in the Liberty Building, 1608 Newcastle St.
For more information, contact the county’s planning and zoning division at 912-554-7428 or planningzoning@glynncounty-ga.gov.