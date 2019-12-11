Glynn County will hold two meetings Thursday to inform the public about an update to the county’s long-term transportation plan, which includes a St. Simons Island traffic study.
According to a news release from the county, federal and state laws and regulations require 20-year transportation plans to be updated every five years and include long-range and short-range strategies.
It also states that the county plans to perform a study specifically on St. Simons Island, called the St. Simons Island Sector Area Study.
The Brunswick Area Transportation Study, Glynn County’s local metropolitan planning organization, will host two public meetings to provide information to the public on Thursday, one from 1-3 p.m. in Room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 550 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island, and another from 5-7 p.m. in the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
For more information, contact the county’s Community Development Department at planningzoning@glynncounty-ga.gov or 912-554-7428.
— The Brunswick News