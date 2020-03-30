Glynn County commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday to consider closing Sea Island’s beach, imposing a curfew and putting restrictions on hotels, motels and short-term rentals.
The meeting will be broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.
“I don’t know if we’re going to talk about a curfew or not," said commission vice chairman Bill Brunson. "I’m not sure what a curfew does ... I don’t know, but I suspect the word ‘curfew’ will come up."
If Glynn County enacts a curfew, it would be the second county in the region to do so.
“We’re going to talk about hotels and motels, whether or not they need to close," Brunson said. "Short term rentals. Maybe some other things we haven’t thought about. This thing changes not by the month, not by the week, by the hour.”
Exactly what form those restrictions would take is unclear.
“I’m not saying we need to close the hotels and motels on I-95. I’m not saying that at all,” Brunson said. “But do we establish protocols? It’s a topic of conversation.”
Chairman Mike Browning said it will likely focus on short-term and vacation rentals.
“What we think of as short-term rentals — houses, apartments and condos — I’m sure the commission would want to focus on that. Hotels, I’m not so sure,” Browning said.
Camden County instituted similar measures on Sunday, placing a moratorium on temporary lodgings until Wednesday, imposing a mandatory county-wide curfew and restricting traffic coming off of I-95.
According to Browning, the commission will also consider placing restrictions on passengers flying in and out of Glynn County’s two airports.
“The concern is we have people coming into Glynn County from other areas. Like New York City, which has a lot of cases,” Browning said. “It seems a lot of people are looking to get out of New York City.”
As of Sunday evening, New York City reported 33,474 cases of COVID-19 and 776 deaths, up from Friday morning’s report of roughly 25,000 cases and 366 deaths.
The age spread mostly follows what the Georgia Department of Public health has reported within Georgia, with the majority falling into the 18-59 age range and a very small percentage of infections in minors.
As of noon today, the department has confirmed 2,809 cases among Georgia residents and 87 deaths. Of that, 10 cases have been confirmed in Glynn County, three in Camden and one in McIntosh.
The question is, how do you stop those leaving New York City from coming here?
“Can we even stop people from into our community from other areas based on the location they’re coming from? I don’t know that we can do that,” Browning said.
The airport would be the likely target. Browning said the county likely could not shut down the interstate even if it wanted to.
Browning wouldn’t say exactly how much traction the restrictions have among the seven county commissioners, but he added that he wouldn’t call the meeting if at lease some weren’t interested.
“If I hear from one commissioner about something, I”m not likely to set a meeting up,” Browning said. “If I heard from two or three, I can surmise there may be a fourth or fifth one.”
