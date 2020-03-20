The Glynn County Commission has called an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. today to discuss closing down East Beach on St. Simons Island and possibly other measures recommended by the county’s administration.
“The commissioners will come together and decide if they want to limit access to the beach,” said commission Chairman Mike Browning. “Based on all the phone calls I’ve been getting, I think we’re ready to discuss it.”
It’s not a surefire thing, however. He wants the commission to be careful to do no damage, and said the county doesn’t plan to limit access to pharmacies, grocery stores and other necessities.
“The board is trying to be reasonable and not rush these decisions,” Browning said. “We don’t want to just lock it down and bring our local economy to a halt.”
Tybee Island’s decision to close its beaches, effective today, had no bearing on the decision, Browning said.
“We have to look at our own circumstances here. I can’t guess why Tybee Island did what they did,” Browning said. “Is it about coronavirus? Yes it is, but it’s also about doing everything in a smart and thoughtful manner.”
Commissioner Wayne Neal said the county is getting regular updates from the Georgia Department of Public Health and may make some other decisions.
“We’re calling for people just to remain calm and asking for civility,” Neal said. “Commissioners are on top of it and doing our best to make good decisions for the benefit of all the people of Glynn County.”
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick. The meeting will also be livestreamed to Glynn County Facebook and YouTube pages.