Glynn County commissioners are expected to consider a request from the Brunswick City Commission to extend the city’s deadline to substantially complete the Oglethorpe Conference Center.
Named after the historic Oglethorpe Hotel once located in downtown Brunswick, the conference center slated for 1609 Newcastle St. has been in the works for nearly two decades. Roughly $3 million collected from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax IV, passed in 2001, and V, passed in 2007, is tied up in the project.
The proposed conference center has been much-discussed over the past several years, with the city commission going back and forth over how large it should be and where the funding for the project — estimated to cost as much as $8.1 million — will come from.
In 2016, the city and county entered into an agreement in which the county would hand over the deed to the Newcastle Street property free of charge if the city could substantially complete the project by April 2019.
The city commission requested an extension to the agreement in December 2018, but the county denied the extension.
According to the terms of the old agreement, if the city failed to reach substantial completion by April, the county could demand the city to pay for the property in full.
Neither side has moved to act on those terms, however.
The county commission will consider extending the agreement again tonight in light of new movement on the project.
City Manager Jim Drumm spoke to the commission at a work session in November, explaining that a developer in Jacksonville has expressed interest in constructing a hotel to go along with the conference center.
Including a hotel in the package had long been a goal of city officials, but no deal was ever reached with a developer. A proposed contract with Elkins Construction LLC that the city is expected to vote on this week looks promising, Drumm explained.
In other business, the county commission will consider using money from its reserves to cover a $635,000 budget shortfall.
According to county Finance Manager Judy Dunnagan, a budgeted error between the last two fiscal years caused the shortfall. A lease payment was posted to both fiscal years, and expenditures were approved against the amount in both years.
She told the county’s finance committee last week that $568,557 went to the veterans memorial park construction — which is partially funded by Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 — and $66,514 went to renovations in the Glynn County Tax Commissioner’s office.
County manager Alan Ours recommended covering the shortfall using the county’s unassigned general fund balance.
The finance committee voted to follow Ours’ recommendation 2-0.
Also on the agenda:
• A request to abandon a section of an alleyway in the 17th block of the East Beach subdivision, behind 4310 Ninth St., on St. Simons Island.
• An alcohol license for Local Brew Coffeemakers at 26 Market St. on St. Simons Island.
• A conditional use permit to allow a 14,400 square foot self-storage facility at 272 Southport Parkway.
• A request from the Glynn County Police Department to trade 56 firearms — including three 37mm launchers, 30 Remington 870 shotguns, 10 Mossberg 590 shotguns, 10 Heckler & Koch UMP 45 submachine guns and a German MP 40 submachine gun — and 10 firearm attachments for 22 Sig Sauer patrol rifles and attachments valued at just under $30,000.
• A $1 million grant with the Georgia Department of Transportation with a $300,000 local match for road maintenance and repair.
• A request to increase the State Court Solicitor’s budget by $36,000 so the office can contract an additional attorney.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.