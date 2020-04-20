Glynn County commissioners are expected to continue discussing imposing a humane tethering ordinance when they meet online Tuesday.
According to a draft of the ordinance, tethering is defined as restraining “an animal by tying the animal to any inanimate object or structure.”
A tether is defined as a “leash, cord, rope, chain, running line or other similar item used to restrain an animal by tying the animal to an inanimate object.”
“We’re going with the same draft, and we’re also putting in the definition of what a shelter is because it’s very ambiguous,” said Glynn County Animal Control manager Tiffani Hill. “This gives us the ability to educate people who don’t know what a property shelter is and to confiscate a dog that’s living in terrible conditions and the owner won’t improve them.”
Humane tethering means the dog’s tether has to weigh less than one 10th of its body weight, the dog has appropriate shelter from the weather, ready access to food and water and regular interaction with people, she said.
The draft ordinance does not include a definition for regular interaction, however.
“My officers have a pretty good idea of, if they happen upon a situation, if a dog is in regular contact with people and is well-socialized,” Hill said.
The ultimate goal of the ordinance is not to simply impose new rules, she said.
“If we were to try to abolish all dogs living outside in Glynn County, we would never be able to find room in our shelter for them or arrange transportation for them and that would lead to a loss of life for many dogs in our community,” Hill said.
She said the county hopes to use the ordinance to educate the public on humane animal treatment.
“We always hope to engage in a conversation with the owner and educate them,” Hill said. “We would much rather have the pet living in a home than having to come into our crowded shelter.”
She said the commission doesn’t plan to make a final decision on the ordinance Tuesday and will give the public time to offer feedback.
Commissioners will also consider appointing more members to a police oversight panel.
The panel is meant to follow up on a 2018 report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police on the county’s operations and procedures, guide the department through the process of getting re-accredited and making sure its internal affairs are running smoothly.
On Thursday, commissioners appointed Ralph Basham, former U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner, a former director of the Secret Service and a former director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick; Carl Alexander, former Glynn County police chief; and Charlie Rinkevich, another former FLETC director.
The county manager, currently Alan Ours, also sits on the panel as an ex officio, non-voting member.
Commissioners still must appoint one of themselves to the panel and will consider appointing three more citizens — retired Brunswick Police officer Calvin Waye and Domenic McClinton and Teresa Hoyt, both instructors at FLETC.
Commissioner David O’Quinn is named as a candidate for the panel on the meeting’s agenda. Commission chairman Mike Browning said Thursday that O’Quinn did much of the legwork assembling the panel.
Also on the agenda is Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020, which some commissioners feel the county should postpone due to the heavy toll the COVID-19 outbreak and related government responses have taken on the local and national economy.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast to the county’s YouTube and Facebook accounts.