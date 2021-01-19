Glynn County commissioners will discuss a proposed $68.5 million special purpose local option sales tax on two occasions this week.
Last week, the commission released a draft SPLOST 2021 outline that would see the county getting $37.5 million from the temporary 1 percent sales tax for infrastructure projects and public facilities. The city stands to gain $13.23 million, an amount based on the population of Brunswick, while the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission could get $15 million and the Jekyll Island Authority $2.75 million.
The subject is on the agenda for a work session at 2 p.m. today, which will be broadcast live to the county’s YouTube and Facebook accounts, and on the agenda of the regular commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick. The regular meeting will also be broadcast to Facebook and YouTube.
The sales tax must be approved by voters.
Most commissioners favor calling a special election in March to put the referendum before the registered electorate rather than waiting until the Brunswick municipal elections in November.
Find this story on thebrunswicknews.com to see the full list of projects proposed by the county.
Thursday’s agenda also includes an update on broadband infrastructure in the county and a proposal to hire the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police to assist in the search for a new head of the Glynn County Police Department. Chief Jay Wiggins intends to retire at the end of the month.
Commissioners will receive an update on SPLOST 2016 projects at the work session today.
According to documentation provided by the county, 65 percent of the listed projects are complete. Out of 46 projects in total, the county has completed 30 while 16 are in various stages of construction, approval or planning.
A little over half of all SPLOST 2016 funds received by the county have been spent. That does not account for another $2.9 million allocated to projects from nearly $10 million collected over the original $71.6 million target. When approving SPLOST 2016, the county set a target amount of $71.6 million.
Collections would have ceased when the target was reached, but county officials say the state Department of Revenue, which takes up and disburses the money, could only stop at the beginning of a new quarter.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission has received the total $15 million cut it was promised. The Jekyll Island Authority has also received the amount allotted to it, $2.3 million.
As required by law, the city gets a percentage based on the population split between the city and county, a total of $16.3 million, accounting for the additional revenue collected.
Commissioners also will hear an update on a space shortage in the Glynn County Board of Elections’ office, a solution to the space shortage in the GCPD’s evidence room and the county attorney’s advice on how to resolve the issue of the Oglethorpe Block, on which the city intended to construct a conference center, a project now deemed infeasible.
Glynn County proposal:
• Blythe Island Regional Park expansion, $1.5 million
• North Glynn Recreational Park improvements, $1 million
• North Glynn Industrial Complex, $2.5 million
• Sea Island Causeway turn lanes and egress, $1 million
• Sea Island/Frederica intersection improvements, $6 million
• St. Simons Island Gateway study and design, $1.5 million
• Pier Village drainage project phase 2, $1 million
• Brunswick Golden Isles Airport compass calibration pad, $500,000
• Courthouse needs assessment, design development and construction documents, $2 million
• Old Jesup Road and Canal Road intersection improvements, $2 million
• Selden Park improvements. $500,000
• Perry Lane Road box culvert, $1 million
• McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport safety and drainage improvements, $800,000
• Glynco Parkway four-lane widening design, engineering and right of way, $1.5 million
• Glynco Parkway/Canal Road phase 2, $2.5 million
• Fire station replacement at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport, $3.5 million
• Coast Guard Beach Park Master Plan implementation, $1.5 million
• Boykin Ridge cut-through, $450,000
• Street signs (no estimate)
• Broadband access expansion, $2 million
• Harry Driggers Boulevard and U.S. 17 intersection improvements (no estimate)
• St. Simons Island bike path and sidewalk signs (no estimate)
• Relocate data center to E911 Center, $3 million
• Downtown Brunswick waterfront study and design (no estimate)
• I-95 gateway improvements, $1.5 million
• U.S. 82 and U.S. 341 gateway signs, $400,000
• Somersby Pointe drainage, $1.5 million
• General roadway resurfacing, $3 million
• Rise Risley upgrade (no estimate)
• Sidewalk paving and repaving, $2 million
• Altamaha Regional Park improvements, $250,000
• Neptune Park improvements, $250,000