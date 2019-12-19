On Thursday, Glynn County commissioners will consider releasing more Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V money to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
Around $178,595 slated for “water line rehabilitation” still sits in the SPLOST V coffers.
“SPLOST V proceeds in the amount of $178,595 have been allocated and reserved by the county for the completion of the SPLOST V water line rehabilitation project,” according to a memo from JWSC Executive Director Andrew Burroughs to the county commission. “These are the final remaining SPLOST V funds allocated for water and sewer projects.”
In the memo, Burroughs states that the utility would use the money to repair pipes in the Sea Palms neighborhood on St. Simons Island.
“Similar to the previous two (agreements), the JWSC will prioritize completion of this SPLOST-funded project upon distribution of the funds,” according to the memo.
If approved, this would be the third such agreement between the county and JWSC.
Earlier in the year, the county released $1.5 million in SPLOST V collections so the utility could move ahead with upgrades to the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and around $516,000 for sewer line repairs — both of which are currently underway.
In total, around $2.54 million currently remains from the sales tax collections as of the end of November, according to county documents.
Along with the sum involved in the proposed agreement, roughly $146,200 is listed as set aside for Coast Guard beach parking improvement, $1.49 million for four drainage projects and $721,520 for Harry Driggers Boulevard and Cypress Mill sidewalks.
Other items on the agenda include:
• An additional $89,850 to the county’s contract with Pond Company to cover negotiations for right of way and easements needed to complete an upgrade to the Altama Connector corridor on either side of its intersection with the Ga. 25 Spur.
• A proposal to rename Public Safety Boulevard to Carl Alexander Way after former Glynn County Police Chief Carl Alexander.
• Renewal of the county’s contract with Early Alert for disaster support services.
• A $52,000 contribution in the form of 12 payments to the Department of Family and Child Services to support local operations.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.