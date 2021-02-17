The same friendly uniformed men and women who greet you at the entrance to the county courthouse could soon be citing you for doing 68 in a 45 mph zone.
County staff has recommended creating a six-person traffic enforcement unit from within the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office. The Glynn County Commission will consider the proposal at its 6 p.m. meeting Thursday at the Old Glynn County Courthouse.
Sheriff’s deputies’ primary responsibilities include running the county jail, providing security at the courthouse, transporting county prisoners to court dates and serving legal documents.
However, all deputies are sworn law enforcement officers.
Two sheriff’s deputies are assigned as task force officers with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s Savannah office. Working undercover, one of the deputies was recently credited by DEA officials for initiating an operation that resulted in seven arrests for heroin, Fentanyl and cocaine trafficking.
The traffic enforcement unit is a new venture entirely, however.
“The unit would patrol and enforce the traffic laws of the state of Georgia through identifying, educating and issuing summons as needed,” County Manager Alan Ours wrote in his proposal.
Ours recommends approval of the proposal.
The Sheriff’s Office traffic unit could hit the streets as early as March 1. Salary and benefits would cost an estimated $163,936 for the remainder of this fiscal year, which ends July 1. It would cost an estimated $462,487 the following fiscal year.
Sheriff Neal Jump could not be reached for comment Tuesday. However, in an accompanying letter to Ours’ proposal, Jump closed by reminding commissioners that previous county commissions have made steep cuts to the sheriff’s office’s annual operating budget.
“As part of my duty of protecting the citizens of Glynn County (and) as their sheriff, I have a directive from the Glynn County (Commission) to form a Glynn County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit … Over the past eight years, on two separate occasions, my budget was slashed for over $500,000 by past commissioners for no reasonable explanation,” Jump wrote in a February memorandum.
In other business, the commission will consider approving a permit for gas pumps at the Harris Teeter on St. Simons Island.
Gas outlets are allowed in the commercial shopping district off Sea Island Road upon approval of the local governing authority.
The Islands Planning Commission recommended county commissioners deny the permit request last month in a 5-2 vote after a crowd of island residents turned out to oppose the application. Planning commission members were concerned about reduced parking for the supermarket, the impact of 24-hour lighting on the surrounding area and that the structure’s architecture would not blend in, among other things.
County commissioners can accept or reject the recommendation. If it approves the permit, a building currently occupied by Signature Property Group would be torn down to make way for seven gas pumps, fuel canopy, an attendant’s kiosk and a handful of parking spaces.
No convenience store will be attached to the fueling station, a representative from Jacksonville-based engineering firm Kimley-Horn told the IPC at a January work session, but some snacks and drinks would be sold at a kiosk. An employee would man the kiosk during normal business hours, after which customers would be able to pay with a credit or debit card.
Representatives for the company said the impact on traffic would be negligible and possibly present a reduction in traffic during peak hours, adding that fuel delivery trucks will only visit at night.
Commissioners will also consider signing a $76,380 annual contract with Colorado-based LodgingRevs for administration and enforcement of the county’s short-term rental ordinance. The ordinance’s effective date is April 1, but the county’s IT Department is asking to delay it to July 1 to give the company time to set up its operation.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick. The meeting will be broadcast live on the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.