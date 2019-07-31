On Thursday, the Glynn County Commission is expected to consider a proposal to open up the fishing pier at Gascoigne Bluff to memorial benches.
The county’s Recreation and Parks Department already manages the sale of memorial benches in Neptune Park, according to a memo to the county commission detailing the proposal. If someone pays the installation cost, the county will install benches with a commemorative plaque.
Unlike in Neptune Park, however, the county won’t have to lay new concrete or pavers on which to set the benches.
“And that’s what’s going to help keep the cost down, as opposed to Neptune,” Recreation and Parks Manager Lisa Gurganus said in an interview on Tuesday. “We have to put the pavers down, and it’s a different type of bench. We have to match the benches already there (in Neptune Park), and they are not cheap. We’re going with something a little less expensive and more durable. They’re not quite the same style, but they’re durable and weather-tough.”
The total cost to install a memorial bench would come out to around $2,000: $1,500 for the bench itself, $300 for assembly and installation and $200 for the plaque and labor to mount it, according to a memo Gurganus wrote to the county commission.
A bench in Neptune Park could cost as much as $7,000, she said.
“The big cost is providing a concrete path and pavers to it, that adds a big cost to it. That’s why it costs $7,000 instead of the ($2,000) we proposed for Gascoigne,” Gurganus said. “We’re hoping this will be a more palatable cost.”
Eight locations on the fishing pier at Gascoigne Bluff are suitable for benches, the memo states. As such, the proposal comes with a request to increase the recreation department’s projected revenue by $16,000.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing on a conditional use permit.
Nicola Overman — the owner of Pet Doctor, a veterinarian’s once located on Pennick Road — applied for the permit, hoping to move her business to the office complex on Anderson Way off U.S. Highway 341.
Earlier this month, the Mainland Planning Commission recommended the county commission approve the permit.
Some residents of Anderson Estates spoke during the MPC’s public hearing on the permit, explaining that they feared the vet’s office would negatively impact the nearby neighborhood by increasing traffic and noise levels.
The commission is also expected to consider, among other things:
• Reorganizing the county’s upper management structure and increasing the pay grade of 10 of the 11 positions.
• Spending roughly $1 million to replace the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and East Beach Causeway with a roundabout.
• Appointing two of three applicants — Jeffrey Bennett, Louise Hilton and Ralph Powers — to the Glynn County Board of Tax Assessors. Bennett and Powers are currently serving on the board.
• Reclassifying a part-time community service officer position to a crime analyst position at the Glynn County Police Department.
• Accepting right of way deeds and easements for the drainage system in the Serenity Place subdivision.
• Accepting Thor, a Belgian Malinois mix, from the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia for the Glynn County Police Department’s K-9 Unit.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.