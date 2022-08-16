Glynn County commissioners will consider a 27-acre planned development district off U.S. 17 near the Interstate 95 interchange at Exit 29 when they meet Thursday.
A public hearing will be held to discuss the Halfmoon Bluff planned development’s proposal for commerce and single and multi-family homes.
During a public hearing at a recent Mainland Planning Commission meeting, residents living nearby expressed concerns about increased traffic, potential drainage issues, billboards and a possible truck stop coming to the site.
A consultant representing the developer said there are no plans for a truck stop or service station in the commercial portion of the planned development.
A hotel, restaurant and car wash could be built on the site, but the site will not have self storage.
The residential side of the development will include 150 units, with a mix of duplexes and multi-story apartments on 11 acres.
Other public hearings set to take place include a variance request for an above-ground deck to protect a tree, and the abandonment of an unopened portion of the Second Avenue right of way in the St. Simons Heights subdivision.
The consent agenda includes a proposed intergovernmental agreement between the county and the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission to lease the unimproved portion of the old Glynn County Animal Services building at 4765 U.S. 17 in Brunswick.
The facility will continue to serve the water and sewer commission as storage for the system-wide meter replacement project.
The county will use a building on the property, possibly for the Glynn County Police Department for training and special operations.
Another item on the consent agenda is approval of a request for design proposals for a lifesaving tower at the south end of Coast Guard Beach. The $1 million project will be funded through an allocation passed through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Commissioners will also elect a vice chairman.
Commissioner Wayne Neal, who was serving as vice chair, was elevated to chairman after Commissioner David O’Quinn relinquished the title earlier this month because of work commitments.