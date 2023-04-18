Glynn County commissioners will discuss revising regulations for the use of parks and beaches on St. Simons Island at today’s special called meeting at 2 p.m.
The proposed regulations include in-park speed limits, vandalism, restrictions, alcohol use, explosives and weapons.
The proposed changes also include authorizing the director of the county Recreation and Parks Department to establish rules not covered in the ordinance, including the proper use of playgrounds, splash pads, swimming pools, dog parks, skate parks, tennis courts and playing fields.
Kings Park tennis courts would be reserved exclusively for pickleball from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The tennis courts would be reserved exclusively for tennis 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Aside from the designated days and times, the tennis courts will be open for tennis or pickleball on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the proposal.
Special provisions will be made for some parks.
St. Simons Park will be declared a “passive park” for public recreation and related uses. The park will be maintained in its predominantly open space condition. No buildings, sports fields or courts, playground equipment or other modifications would be allowed.
The beaches on St. Simons Island are also addressed in the proposed ordinance changes.
Under the new rules, no sand will be allowed to be removed from the beach; it will be unlawful to deliberately disobey any reasonable command of a duly appointed and identified county lifeguard; beer kegs and devices capable of dispensing large quantities of alcoholic beverages are banned. It also will be unlawful to remove non-regulated marine life such as sand dollars, hermit crabs and other invertebrates from the beach.
It will be a violation to leave any personal property on St. Simons beaches unattended between 9 p.m. an 7 a.m. unless authorized by county permit.
Glass and plastic containers likely to splinter into sharp pieces are banned on the beaches and dunes on St. Simons.
Commissioners will also discuss the county’s excess tax sale funds payment policy and receive an update on the SPLOST 2022 planning and project schedule.