Glynn County commissioners will consider an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Brunswick to provide funding for a memorial dedicated to African-American soldiers at Thursday’s meeting.
The $17,000 in funding would go toward building the memorial on property owned by the Brunswick Housing Authority at McIntyre Court, also known as Gullah Geechee Situation Park.
Funding would come from the District 5 Capital Fund Allocation.
Commissioners will consider an amendment to the county’s code of ordinance to allow for the county commission chairman to appoint commissioner liaisons to other agencies and organizations. The chairman’s appointments would be to the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, the Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority and the Glynn County Airport Commission.
A public hearing will be held to consider an amendment to the Golden Isles Gateway/PAWS planned development district.
The applicant wants to build a church at 500 Harry Driggers Blvd. A church or house of worship is not allowed under the current uses allowed in the residential district.
The applicant for Bible Baptist Church is asking for a maximum height of 60 feet, but the Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission approved the request at a limit of 45 feet.
Another public hearing will be held to consider a conditional use permit for improvements seaward of the development setback line for property located at 826 Park Way, St. Simons Island. The request, if approved, would allow a pool, pool deck and native landscaping.
Appointments will be made to the county pension committee.
Among the items in the consent agenda are:
• A request by the Blythe Island Regional Park Advisory Board to spend $5,250 for a concrete pad for the covered vehicle/equipment storage area at the park’s new maintenance facility.
• Accept the donation of two bloodhounds to the Glynn County Police Department canine unit from the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction.
• Determine if there is a conflict of interest in accepting the low bid of $29,750 for juvenile court safety upgrades by Sapelo Building Solutions. The company’s owner, Joe Nash, was appointed to the Islands Planning Commission in January and commissioners have to determine if his bid will be accepted because of his position as a county official.
• Reject a bid from Hires Construction for the Canal Road widening project and rebid the project.
• Accept a professional services proposal by Kimley Horn for the St. Simons gateway traffic engineering study for an amount not to exceed $16,500, with funding by SPLOST 2022.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room of the old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G Street in Brunswick. It can be viewed online by going to the county website and clicking on the link to the meeting.