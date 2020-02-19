Glynn County Commissioners are expected Thursday to consider extending a restriction on clearing properties from St. Simons and Sea islands to apply to the entire county.
In 2015, the county code was amended to add the condition that “No land disturbance permit shall be issued for development on St. Simons Island or Sea Island that requires a site plan (or) ... preliminary (subdivision) plat ... without first obtaining site plan or preliminary plat approval from the Islands Planning Commission.”
According to county ordinance, developers cannot clear, dredge, grade or excavate a property, transport soil offsite or fill in parts of a property without the permit.
A proposed new amendment would remove the “St. Simons Island or Sea Island” from the equation, applying the rule countywide outside the Brunswick city limits.
Commissioners considered applying the rule to the mainland at the time it was imposed on St. Simons Island. Commission Chairman Mike Browning said it has resurfaced due to a property at the corner of U.S. 17 and Glynco Parkway.
“I think it’s something that came up because of the piece of land on the jetport road on (U.S.) 17, where a permit had been pulled a couple or three years ago and the land got cleared and nothing had happened out there,” Browning said. “We just feel that’s not a good practice.”
According to a memo from county engineer Paul Andrews to the county commission, the aim is to “(provide) better protection to the environment by county-wide reducing the potential of sites being cleared for a project that is later abandoned or substantially delayed in development.”
While the 2015 ordinance predates her tenure at Glynn County, community development director Pamela Thompson said she was fairly familiar with the issue.
“The county was concerned that some people were speculating on property and clearing property without moving forward with the development approval process,” Thompson said. “We don’t want to be disrupting the area without coming back in, and (we want) to make sure we’re protecting the area.”
Thompson said cleared properties can cause problems for the county.
“The issues are mainly environmental,” Thompson said. “Once the land is cleared it is not stable, and sediment can leave the site and get into our stormwater system.”
Losing that soil can hurt vegetation and wildlife needlessly, she said.
While no one commissioner, in particular, is pushing for the move, most members of the county commission have voiced their support, she said.
Clearcutting property in advance of development approval was a big issue in 2015 when former commissioner Dale Provenzano represented St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands on the county board.
“The underlying issue was really pretty simple,” Provenzano said. “People were buying large parcels of land, and they were clearcutting before they ever got permission to develop the piece of land.
“The idea was, we’re not going to stop you from developing the piece of property, but you can’t cut five acres of land without getting your site plan (or preliminary plat) approved.”
The ordinance was introduced in the midst of a 2015 moratorium on St. Simons Island development, during which multiple new regulations were put in place to preserve the island’s tree canopy while a committee drew up a tree ordinance.
There were discussions of applying the same rule to the mainland at the time, Provenzano said, but commissioners representing mainland districts wanted more time to look into effects it could have.
“There were a couple of commissioners that said ‘If it’s good for the island it’s good for the entire mainland,’” Provenzano said. “And I think most generally agreed with that, but this was during the moratorium and we were in a time crunch.”
Chairman Browning, who represents the mostly-rural western part of Glynn County, was one such commissioner.
The purpose isn’t to restrict the ability to develop land, but to prevent developers from dropping projects and leaving “unsightly” properties behind.
“It goes to trying to maintain how the community looks. Green spaces look better than lots with nothing on them,” Browning said. “They just look better.”
In other business, the commission is expected to consider:
· A special use permit for an expansion of a church at the corner of Old Jesup Road and Nimitz Drive, where Pine Ridge Baptist Church has stood since the 1950s. The church is a “non-conforming use” in the zone it was assigned but was grandfathered in after the county adopted a zoning ordinance.
· A special use permit for a family amusement center at the corner of Habersham Street and Community Road in Brunswick.
The commission will hold a public hearing and consider approving the ordinance amendment during it’s meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.