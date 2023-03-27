Glynn County’s finance committee will consider whether to spend $1.2 million on a drainage project for the Sombersby Pointe neighborhood off U.S. 17 when it meets Tuesday.
Located across from Risley Middle School, “The subdivision has a history of roadway and drainage problems,” according to county documents.
The finance committee – composed of county commissioners Allen Booker, Walter Rafolski and David Sweat – makes recommendations to the Glynn County Commission. It does not have the final say in financial matters.
Initial requests for bids in January met with no response. Upon readvertising the opportunity in March, Swindell Construction Co., based in Glennville, submitted the only bid.
The company frequently works on county contracts, according to a memo from Public Works Director Dave Austin. Its most recent project in Glynn County was a new sidewalk on Old Cypress Mill Road.
Committee members will also consider a request from the Glynn County Coroner’s office for a $30,000 budget increase to cover transport and associate coroner fees.
The current fiscal year ends on June 30, but expenses in both categories are nearing the amount spent in total in past fiscal years, per documents provided by Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu. The documents do not state the reason for the overage.
“To meet the needs of the office for the remainder of FY23, the coroner is requesting a budget increase of $18,900 for transport fees and $11,100 for associate coroner fees for a total increase of $30,000,” according to a memo from Neu to the committee.
• Installation of a flashing pedestrian crossing beacon for $9,767.
• A $153,350 contract with Signs, Etc., for the installation of wayfinding signs around the county.
• A $28,900 contract with Roberts Civil Engineering to design parking improvements at Mallery Park.
• A $573,000 project management contract with EMC Engineering Services for a College Park neighborhood drainage improvement project. The project spans county, city and state jurisdictions.
• A $39,148 extension of a Sea Island Road corridor study to cover further staff time and public meetings.