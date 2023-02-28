A memorandum of agreement for architectural and engineering services for the Coast Guard Beach Park project has raised a question regarding a possible conflict of interest.
Robert Ussery, owner and president of Ussery Rule Architects, P.C., has submitted a proposal for work at Coast Guard Beach Park that will be discussed at Thursday’s Glynn County Commission meeting.
Ussery is chairman of the Island Planning Commission, the agency that will make a recommendation to either approve or deny Ussery Rule Architects’ bid on the project.
County commissioners will determine if Ussery Rule’s bid should be considered. The estimated value of the surveying, planning, engineering and architectural services for the park project is $368,600.
Commissioners will also consider a request for more pickleball courts on St. Simons Island because of growing demand. In recent weeks, tension between tennis players and pickleball players has risen at dual-use courts at the Kings Park courts, where as many as 40 player have waited to play. This has led to the request for more dedicated pickleball courts on the island.
The Recreation and Parks Department studied weekday participation at Kings Park. In February 2023, there were 1,259 pickleball players (95%) and 55 tennis players (5%).
County Commissioner Cap Fendig asked commissioners to consider different options since there is no capital funding for any projects related to more pickleball court space. One option is for the two tennis courts at Kings Park to be converted into six pickleball courts and to move all tennis activities to Epworth Park.
Other alternatives include creating more additional dual-striped tennis/pickleball courts, designating specific times when tennis and pickleball can be played on the courts and the construction of new playing courts.
Commissioners will also consider changes in the county’s personnel policy that would update ones approved last year. The changes regard paid time off, holiday pay for firefighters and catastrophic leave.
Items on the consent agenda include an agreement between the county and Brunswick Job Corps, concession agreements for Massengale and Coast Guard parks and the allocation of the remaining $130,000 from the at-large Post 2 capital allocation fund to Glynn County Animal Services for capital equipment and improvements.