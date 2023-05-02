The Glynn County Commission will consider three options at Thursday’s meeting for the planned Coast Guard Beach renovation project.
The first option is to award the design of the renovation project to TSW in the amount of $606,000 with funding provided by the Accommodation Excise Tax Fund Balance.
The second option is to reject TSW’s proposal for ordinance code violations and give the design award to GMC for the project in the amount of $575,000 with funding provided by the Accommodation Excise Tax Fund Balance.
The third option is to award the contract to TSW for design services for the renovation project in the amount of $606,000 with funding provided by the Accommodation Excise Tax Fund Balance, contingent upon ensuring no subcontractor hired has a conflict of interest in the project.
During the evaluation process, the county attorney’s office was asked to look at a possible conflict of interest from TSW for plans to use a subcontractor, Shupe Surveying, for the survey work. The president of Shupe Surveying is Gary Nevill, who serves on the Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission.
The county code provides a process for the commission to determine whether a conflict exists.
If it is determined that TSW is not violating county ordinances, then the company should be awarded the contract for design services. The company with the second highest evaluation score also listed Shupe Surveying as a subcontractor.
If it is decided that TSW is violating county codes, the award will be granted to the third-place finisher, GMC, which had no code violations present.
Commissioners will also consider approval of an amendment of the water and sewer ordinance to delete references to letters of credit, to add references to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s rate resolution, and to provide leak adjustments of $5,000 or more be approved by the joint water and sewer commission.
Items on the consent agenda include:
• Approval of a mutual aid agreement for fire and emergency medical services between Glynn County Fire and Rescue and Camden County Fire and Rescue.
• Approval of the Glynn County Airport Commission’s request for the release of land and sale of an old railroad right of way at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
• Accept a CSX Foundation First Responders Grant for $10,000 for the purchase of HazMat equipment.
• Approve a contract with Starfire Corporation for $35,000 for the July 4th fireworks display.
• Award a contract for the East Beach sidewalk improvements to Swindell Construction Co. for $249,615 with $199,615 provided by the Accommodation Excise Tax Fund undesignated balance and $50,000 from SPLOST 2022 funds. An advance from the Capital Projects Fund unreserved cash will be paid back once SPLOST 2022 collections begin for the island sidewalks portion.