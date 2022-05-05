Glynn County commissioners will consider a project funding agreement with Coastal Community Health Services to address negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic when they meet tonight.
The non-profit is requesting funds to help expand medical services, including opening a new medical facility in downtown Brunswick. Program services will include medical treatments to those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and those who suffered from health inequalities during the pandemic.
Funds will be provided by support received by the county through the American Rescue Plan Act.
If approved, the county would be making a one-year commitment, awarding 50% of the agency’s request the first year. The city will contribute the other 50%.
Commissioners will also consider a conditional use request for a recreational park near Majestic Oaks subdivision. Commissioners at the April 21 meeting voted to defer a decision after residents living nearby expressed reservations about the planned RV park expansion. The delay was intended to give the developer and residents time to discuss a buffer issue.
Commissioners discussed different options for improving the buffer, including the types and height of fences and possibly planting bamboo. Bamboo would grow tall enough in four or five years to block the view between Majestic Oaks and the RV park.
Consent agenda items include:
• Approval of a $123,000 Georgia Department of Transportation grant to pay 75% of the cost of a new Automated Weather Observing System. It will replace the old system which is antiquated and in dire need of replacement.
• Approval of a mutual aid agreement with the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center for fire and emergency medical services.
• A multi-year agreement with Southeast Georgia Health System to provide required yearly physicals for county firefighters at the cost of $539 per participant.
• The $48,500 purchase of a 2022 Ford Interceptor and the necessary lights and siren equipment for the county’s Emergency Medical Services Department with funding to come from the American Rescue Plan.
• Continuation of an agreement with Motorola to ensure the continuation of public safety communications support services for about $286,000.
• Rejection of the lone bid to resurface about 15.5 miles of county roads and rebidding the project.
• Approval of funding and that installation of a flashing beacon at 2400 Frederica Road for the crossing and associated sidewalks for a cost of no more than $15,000.
• Solicitation of bids for turtle-friendly bollard light replacement at Neptune Park.
• Allocation of $15,000 for the purchase of materials for a gable roof shade structure over the benched area of the Massengale Beach crossover.
• Authorization of a purchase order for a M2-106 knuckle boom loader for $195,000.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the old county courthouse, 701 G Street, in the second-floor commission meeting room. The meeting can also be viewed online on YouTube and Facebook.