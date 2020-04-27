Glynn County may be refunding registration fees for its spring soccer and track programs due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department accepted registration for our spring 2020 youth soccer program in January 2020,” said Recreation and Parks Department Manager Lisa Gurganus. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all (county) spring sports were suspended on March 16.”
Both programs were set to begin in mid-March. Fees for the 239 kids who registered for the soccer program and the 125 for track comes out to $11,369 in total.
The recreation and parks department considered trying to keep the program going, but looking at the social distancing requirements imposed by Gov. Brian Kemp in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gurganus said they would not likely be able to hold soccer games in the best-case scenario.
“We just don’t feel like we’ll be able to effectively adhere to those guidelines,” Gurganus said. “You know the nature of the game when you’re fighting for the ball.”
Nine Brunswick residents registered at $20 each and 230 paid $36, she said, coming out to $8,460 in registration fees for the soccer program.
The city of Brunswick sponsors its residents, Gurganus said, which is why they pay less in registration fees.
Recreation and parks also looked at moving ahead with track, Gurganus said, but the regional and state meets have been canceled.
“When that happened, which was some time in mid-March, that led some folks to right then and there say we don’t want to play, and I mean that in other agencies,” Gurganus said. “You have no one to run against, no one to compete against.”
In total, 16 residents paid $20 each for registration and 109 paid $24 for a total of $2,936.
She believes the county may be able to continue with its softball and baseball programs under some major modification to account for social distancing restrictions.
“We may be able to put together a shortened season and kids can play late May into June,” Gurganus said. “Obviously some modifications would have to happen, but we’re hoping we can get something together for the kids.
“Maybe the kids from some of those other leagues could participate in those programs.”
Registration for the two programs is currently closed, but Gurganus said her department would reopen them if able.
The finance committee will meet on Tuesday to consider, among other things, recommending a course of action on the issue to the county commission. The committee does not make final decisions on financial matters.
The finance committee is also expected to consider recommending the county commission:
Accept a $2,000 donation from the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation to pay for pet food and supplies.
Appropriate $22,500 for the Coastal Georgia Community Action Authority.
Pay a $30,250 sewer tap-in fee to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission for the new Glynn County Animal Control Shelter.
Waive the pesticide license requirement for new contractors to allow groundskeeping company U.S. Lawns to use organic pest control at the Glynn County Courthouse.
The meeting will be held virtually at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.