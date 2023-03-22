Alcohol may be banned from events at Selden Park.

The Glynn County Commission discussed the matter at a work session on Tuesday, where they also considered imposing an 11 p.m. end time for events at the park.

More from this section

Seeing your world better!

Seeing your world better!

As the saying goes, “Your eyes are the window to your soul,” and certainly, eyes are your window to the world. If that is true, then your eyelids and eyebrow are the curtains to your eyes. Just like a window shade, there is an interconnected relationship between your forehead, eyebrow, and e…