Following the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Tonya Miller, the Glynn County Commission is expected to appoint someone at its meeting today to serve in the interim.
“In order to continue operations, (county commissioners) must name an interim CFO to perform essential duties upon Ms. Miller’s departure,” a memo attached to today’s agenda states.
The city of Waycross named Miller — who was hired to be Glynn County’s finance manager in 2013 — as the sole finalist for its vacant city manager position last month. While it hadn’t been confirmed, Miller said in January that she would take the job if the Waycross City Commission offered.
“This has been my long term goal, and when I came here I let (Glynn County Manager Alan Ours) know my long term goal to be a city or county manager,” Miller said in January.
The Waycross City Commission selected Miller to fill the spot, and she subsequently handed in her resignation. Today is her last day on the job, the memo states.
According to the memo, Ours recommends appointing Finance Manager Tamara Munson to the post.
The county hired Munson, a certified public accountant, in February 2018. Her prior work experience includes serving as an audit manager for Savannah accounting firm KRT CPAs and branch manager for SunTrust Bank.
The appointment is on the commission’s consent agenda, which is a list of items approved as one unless a commissioner wishes to pull an item for discussion.
Commissioners will also consider a $806,000 federal grant to help pay for a Frederica Road straightening project.
Frederica Road will be shifted eastward, straightening out curves and eliminating a number of “unsafe switchbacks,” Jeremy Marquis, of engineering firm Marquis, Latimer and Hallback, said in a previous interview with The News.
In moving the road, a curve at the entrance to Fort Frederica will be straightened out. It will create a better intersection and allow the fort to address flooding issues at its entrance.
In addition, it will create room for Christ Church to move a parking lot currently on the other side of Frederica Road to the same side as the church’s campus, eliminating a pedestrian crossing hazard.
The county gets a safer road, Fort Frederica gets a better entryway and Christ Church gets a better parking arrangement.
“It’s what they call a public-public-private partnership. The federal government likes that there’s two public entities and a private entity involved,” Marquis said in the interview.
Christ Church Frederica and the National Park Service brought the project to the commission in September 2017. In February 2018, the commission agreed to contribute $50,000 to the project and to apply for the Federal Lands Access Program grant on behalf of Christ Church and Fort Frederica National Monument.
The grant will cover $806,000, while the church will pitch in $464,042, the county $50,000 and the park service $47,699. The project is expected to cost around $1.37 million in total.
Connected to the project is a land swap between the county and Christ Church, which is also on today’s agenda.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.