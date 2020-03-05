Glynn County Commissioners are expected to consider approving four amendments to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s governing ordinance on Thursday.
One of those amendments would give the JWSC the ability to install sewer cut-off valves in their sewer-only customers’ connections.
“We have not installed any of these yet, and we hope we never have to install them,” said utility Executive Director Andrew Burroughs. “But we do have some sewer customers that are past due, and they need to pay their bills or we are going to install a valve and cut their sewer off.”
The new rule would let the utility crack down on sewer-only customers who refuse to pay their bills, Burroughs said.
Burroughs said the JWSC has never installed sewer cutoff valves in individual home sewer connections because it has so few customers that use its sewer service exclusively — less than 500. As such, there’s not much the utility could do when one such customer refuses to pay their bills.
One of the customers owes over $10,000, Burroughs said.
“It’s not fair to our other customers that the non-paying ones continue to use our services without paying their bills,” Burroughs said.
Burroughs said the JWSC will have to coordinate with the Glynn County Health Department when cutting into the pipes in case a sewer spill occurs.
Also among the amendments is a policy change allowing businesses to get their deposits back if they remain in good standing for five years.
“They probably wouldn’t be open this long if they weren’t paying their bills, so I imagine a lot of businesses will be eligible,” Burroughs said. “They won’t get a check, they’ll get a credit on their account.”
The ordinance changes also include an overhaul of the utility’s a leak adjustment policy. Depending on the cause and severity of a leak, customers can get some overages refunded.
With the new rules, those who are behind on their bills would also be eligible for leak adjustments. Currently, they are not.
Both the city and county must approve changes to the water and sewer ordinance. Burroughs said the city has already done so.
All three rules would go into effect on Friday if the county commission votes in favor, Burroughs said.
In other business, the commission will consider:
· Deferring a rezoning application for Potlikker Farms at 136 Potlikkers Place off Blythe Island Drive at the request of the applicant.
· A request from county staff members to either reject all bids for the construction of pickleball courts in Kings Park on St. Simons Island or award the contract to the lowest bidder. All bids were well over the $150,000 budget, ranging from $221,291 to $355,464.
· Moving around some money set aside for a new Glynn County Animal Control shelter to pay for changes to the engineering designs.
· Four alcohol licenses for James Westenskow to allow alcohol sales in a gift shop, as room service and in the attached restaurant of a new Home2 Suites and Hilton Garden Inn at 475 Millennium Blvd. off the Ga. 25 Spur north of Interstate 95.
· An alcohol license forLeslie Youmans to sell malt beverages and wine at Satilla Grocery, a new grocery store in Sterling.
· An alcohol license for Daniel Wilson to sell malt beverages and wine at Mack’s Barbeque in Sterling.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.