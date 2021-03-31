Glynn County commissioners will consider a proposed alcohol delivery ordinance and a slew of other items when they meet Thursday.
Several commissioners told The News early this month they supported introducing an alcohol delivery ordinance when restaurants were dealing with restrictions on occupancy imposed by the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other states, including Texas and Florida, have begun lifting their restrictions, and Glynn County Commissioner Bill Brunson believes Georgia may follow suit shortly.
“Restaurants are starting to open back up, and I’m really starting to wonder if this delivery (ordinance) is going to be necessary,” Brunson said.
After the pandemic struck in early 2020, Brunson said a whole new industry sprung up overnight around delivering food and services to customers.
Even without the public health threat, the ordinance could be a plus, he said, but it could also open the door to worse behavior and abuses of the law.
State law allows counties to pass alcohol delivery ordinances governing restaurants, bars, package stores, gas stations and grocery stores. Package stores could be allowed to deliver beer, wine and distilled spirits, while other establishments would be limited to beer and wine.
Commissioner Cap Fendig mostly agreed. The county was considering the ordinance to address a very specific problem, and if that problem goes away then the ordinance would no longer be needed, he said.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick. It will also be broadcast live to the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A request for proposals from developers for a new landscaped planter in the center of a roundabout at the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island.
• A new lease for the parking lot near the Village Creek boat ramp on St. Simons Island.
• A resolution in support of Portum System LLC, a company headquartered locally developing an app to help businesses and individuals track their exposure to COVID-19 via the collection of anonymous data from app users.
• Hiring Mercer Group Associates to search for a new county manager. County Manager Alan Ours announced his resignation in February, which will be effective in August.
• Presenting Cristee Kinstle and Glynn County Police Officer Colin Scogin with the Civilian of the Year and Officer of the Year awards, respectively.