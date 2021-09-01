Crowds visiting Golden Isles beaches for the Georgia-Florida game may have to quench their thirst with a nonalcoholic beverage. That’s because one of the staff recommendations in anticipation of crowds for the game in October that will be discussed at Thursday’s Glynn County Commission meeting.
The proposed alcohol ban includes “common source” containers such as milk jugs. Glynn County Police will patrol beaches and check IDs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Officers will cite and arrest unruly behavior and underage drinkers. Parks will be closed to vehicle parking, but pedestrians will be allowed to access the parks. And areas where crowds can congregate will be limited through barricades.
Public works, recreation and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will perform a late Friday afternoon/early Saturday morning cleanup to limit staff exposure to COVID-19.
There will be no food trucks at the beach. Three to four lifeguards and 10 to 16 EMS/fire personnel are expected to run reserve ambulances with no on-site hospital support and limited intake availability.
Other plans include asking the city of Savannah and/or Chatham County police departments for assistance. Public notices will be sent to University of Georgia students about the changes, and social media outreach will discourage underage drinking and large crowds.
Among the consent agenda items are a proposal regarding American Rescue Act funds including an open application process where local nonprofits will submit their proposals rather than selecting a few to operate the proposed programs.
Nonprofits will be invited to assist in housing related services such as providing systems navigators and financial counseling for tenants and homeowners.
The Rescue Act will also offer a mortgage assistance program to enable homeowners and lenders to provide up to six months back mortgage with related utilities for qualified residents.
The main food distribution program would be conducted with help from America’s Second Harvest.
The only item in general business is a conditional use permit for the extension of a dune crossover at 2 Coast Cottage Lane.
The item was deferred from the Aug. 5 meeting.