One lane of Sea Island Road will be closed for two weeks starting Monday while Glynn County Public Works conducts a major drainage project.

“This project includes the removal of trees along the ditch line and the placement of drainage pipes between the Hamilton Road and Epworth Road intersections on Sea Island Road,” according to a statement from the county.

