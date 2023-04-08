One lane of Sea Island Road will be closed for two weeks starting Monday while Glynn County Public Works conducts a major drainage project.
“This project includes the removal of trees along the ditch line and the placement of drainage pipes between the Hamilton Road and Epworth Road intersections on Sea Island Road,” according to a statement from the county.
Tree removal will continue through Saturday, the statement reads. The southbound lane of Sea Island Road will be closed between the two intersections from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.
Only pine trees will be cut down.
The following week, the southbound lane will be closed intermittently during the same hours.
“Traffic control will be implemented but expect delays if you travel this route during that time,” the statement read.
Glynn County spokeswoman Katie Baasen said the contract for the project was let around a year ago, and at the time nighttime work was not considered.
“With the tree removal, you can’t do that at night anyway” due to safety concerns, she said.
Drainage work could have been done at night, but other factors, like the extra cost incurred and the availability of contractors, also present complications. It will be taken into consideration for future projects, she added.
“We understand inconveniences and frustrations, but there’s not ever a perfect time for a road project,” Baasen said.
Around 1,000 feet of drainage pipe is going into the ground during the project, according to the statement.
For more information, contact the county Public Works Department at 912-554-7746.