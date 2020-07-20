A section of Arthur J. Moore Drive will be closed Monday and Tuesday while Glynn County performs storm drain maintenance.

County Public Works will close a section of the road between Whitefield Avenue and Lady Huntingdon Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The county asks through traffic to use either street to detour around the work area.

Work crews will remove a section of roadway, excavate and drain the site before repairing the asphalt, according to a county news release. 

For more information, contact the county at 912-554-7111.

— The Brunswick News

