Contractors started piling up one-ton boulders in the old Coast Guard station parking area Thursday to be used to build up the rock revetment on St. Simons Island.
A $2.5 million grant from the state is paying for the project, the purpose of which is to raise the revetment to 8.5 feet above sea level, according to a statement from the county.
Contractors will start on phase 1 after Nov. 9, after the Georgia- Florida football weekend.
“When you see the weather from Hurricane Teddy, it essentially changed Gould’s Inlet and was topping rocks at other parts of the island, (and) you see there’s definitely a need for it going forward,” said county spokesman Matthew Kent.
Over the next few months, the county will conduct phase 1 of the project, which involves placing the rocks at street-end beach accesses, Massengale Park and Neptune Park.
It’s all the $2.5 million will cover, said Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs.
Phases 2 and 3 will include parts of the revetment on private property and Gould’s Inlet. Additional grants will cover the tab, she said.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed the order granting the funds in March 2018 and the county hired a contractor to start preparing for the project in December of that year. The original grant deadline was subsequently extended from April 2019 to April 2021 to accommodate the Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Army Corps of Engineering review and approval processes.
President Lyndon B. Johnson had the loose rock bulwark installed after he witnessed the destruction wrought by Hurricane Dora in the 1960s, giving the wall that stretches from around the Lodge at Sea Island to Massengale Park its name: Johnson rocks.