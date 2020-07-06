Local governments in Glynn County and the city of Brunswick intend on returning to in-person meetings in July.
For decision-making boards, the first among them to meet in person will be the county’s Mainland Planning Commission on Tuesday.
MPC Chairman Bill Edgy said the commission hasn’t had much to discuss since the outbreak began, so it wasn’t hard to cancel its April, May and June meetings.
Partitions between commissioners and markers in the audience to mark six-foot distances, along with a new requirement that masks be worn in county buildings, cover their COVID-19 bases, Edgy said.
“Some had concerns, but I don’t have any personally,” he said.
The Glynn County Commission’s first in-person meeting isn’t a surefire thing, however.
“We are keeping track of (COVID-19) case numbers, and it is subject to change,” Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning said last week. “We’re only making this decision to go back because we felt like it was the thing to do to serve the public.”
While the Brunswick City Commission had been seriously considering holding its July 15 meeting in-person as well, the recent leaps in COVID-19 cases has Mayor Cornell Harvey thinking it would not be the best idea.
The city continue with virtual meeting and look at holding regular meetings again in August.
The city commission’s next scheduled meeting is on July 15; the county is set to meet next on July 16.
According to Sally Silbermann, health district spokeswoman, Georgia health agencies have issued no direct guidance for holding in-person meetings.
Both the city and county have been meeting on virtual platforms for the better part of the last four months.
“It’s not the same and creates problems for the public,” Browning said.
While virtual meetings are functionally similar to public meetings, Harvey explained they don’t fully satisfy the intent of local governance.
“It’s the basic right of all citizens to address their city council and we are there to accommodate them,” he said. “We thought we’d be able to have it done by now.”
As for what might impact the decision to meet in-person, neither could say exactly.
Browning said continued rapid spread not linked to increased testing might do it, but Harvey said he hopes the public has realized how important it is to take measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I will be glad when we get to go back to having in-person meetings because we are doing all we can,” Harvey said. “It’s an individual question if other people are doing what they need to do to stay safe.”
Residents are advised to wash hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues, wear a mask or cloth face covering in public and to isolate from others if feeling sick.