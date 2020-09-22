A surety bond company is refusing to pay $200,000 in bonds taken out by former Glynn County Superior Court Clerk Lola Jamsky after over $1 million was stolen on her watch.
The late Jamsky was the principal on two public official bonds related to her job as Superior Court clerk and child support receiver, each worth $100,000.
In a complaint filed Monday, the county claims the theft was possible because Jamsky overlooked serious flaws in the office’s bookkeeping practices, and as such is covered by the bonds.
“There should have been no question about these and we shouldn’t have had to go to court,” said Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning.
Old Republic Surety Group says otherwise.
It was those flaws that allowed Larry Morten, former bookkeeper for the clerk’s office, to steal just under $1.2 million from bank accounts managed by the clerk’s office, according to court filings.
Morten served as bookkeeper from August 2008 to January 2015, during which time he had the authority to draft and disperse checks from the office’s accounts. He was charged with 70 counts of theft amounting to just over $76,000 in November 2017 and found guilty September 2018. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and 27 years’ probation.
“On or about Nov. 13, 2014, (former Clerk Darren Jones) discovered that Mr. Morten had stolen funds from the clerk’s office,” the county’s legal team wrote in the complaint. “It was eventually determined that Mr. Morten had stolen at least $1,192,103 from the clerk’s office out of the Magistrate Court escrow account, the Superior Court escrow account, the Superior Court general fund, and the child support receiver account. Such theft occurred as early as January 2009 and as late as October of 2014.”
Even before Morten was indicted, however, the county filed a notice of potential claim. In 2019, Old Republic denied three claims the county made against the bonds on the basis that they fell outside the statute of limitations and because Jamsky could not be proven to have personally benefited or have been aware of Morten’s actions.
The company’s denial was “erroneous,” the county argues.
The theft was able to happen because Jamsky allowed to exist “a breakdown in internal controls and a lack of adequate oversight in the clerk’s office,” the county countered in court filings
“Ms. Jamsky negligently and dishonestly mismanaged the clerk’s office, violating her statutory and legal duties as clerk of Superior Court and child support receiver. This resulted in the loss of funds at issue,” the county’s filing states.
Glynn County contends Jamsky was aware of issues in the clerk’s office as early as 2009 when an audit report found the clerk’s child support account had a negative balance, Magistrate and Superior Court accounts were not property reconciled with the bank and escrow account funds were incorrectly managed.
Further, the county denies in court filings that the claims were made outside the time frame allowed by law.
Along with the bond amount, the county also requested the court order Old Republic to pay interest and reimburse the county for attorney’s fees and the cost of litigation.
The case was assigned to Brunswick Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett.
Glynn County has requested a jury trial, but no court dates had been scheduled Monday afternoon.