After months of discussion, two historic oak trees in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island are getting a trim.
The two trees, named after freed slaves Neptune and Ila Small, dropped heavy limbs three times in 2018, one breaking one of the concrete picnic tables underneath.
In September, the Glynn County Commission decided it posed enough of a safety hazard to warrant cordoning off the picnic area.
The county sought the opinions of four arborists, eventually settling on a solution offered by Daniel Lippi, a master arborist with Advanced Tree Care of St. Augustine.
While other arborists suggested either cutting the trees down or fencing off the trees and moving the picnic area, Lippi said the problem could be solved with some pruning — a 25 percent reduction in the trees’ canopies and some crutches for select low-hanging limbs.
Glynn County contractors started trimming the trees Tuesday. Lippi worked with Jones Maintenance Company, the county’s tree care provider, to point out the limbs that needed to be trimmed or cut off entirely.
“My analysis is more structural than health-related,” Lippi said. “Worry about the structure of the tree now, the health comes later.”
Trees are subject to mechanical forces just like anything else, Lippi explained at a county commission work session earlier this month. In the case of the Neptune Park trees, the real issue has less to do with the trees’ health than it does the weight they’re supporting.
“All trees, every single species on this planet, will get too big for itself because they keep adding and keep adding and keep adding and eventually you get too much weight and too much circumferential mass that the trees can’t support themselves,” Lippi said at the meeting. “They start to shed and break apart. All trees do this. Live oaks do it a lot because instead of growing vertically, they tend to grow laterally.”
Tuesday morning, Lippi said his goal for the Neptune trees is to reduce the weight they’re supporting while preserving as many leaves as possible.
“We want to make cuts that are going to actually change the mechanics of the trees, there is no point if it doesn’t change anything,” Lippi said.
Andy Jones, the owner of Jones Maintenance, said he was concerned a 25 percent reduction in the canopy would “shock them to death,” but Lippi wasn’t too concerned.
“Twenty-five percent is not a lot. We are not going to shock this tree to death. If we don’t do anything, it will continue tearing itself apart,” Lippi said.
He didn’t want to take 25 percent off all at once, either. County contractors plan to trim half of the 25 percent off this week and come back eight to 12 months later for the rest.
When exactly the picnic area will be reopened is still up in the air, said Public Works Director Dave Austin. Some area may be reopened soon while others remain roped off until they’re considered safe.
“When (Lippi) tells me the stuff that needs to be crutched is crutched and the limbs that need to be clipped are clipped and he gives me the OK, then we’ll open it,” Austin said.
All in all, Lippi was optimistic about the trees’ futures.
“I got asked this by commissioners and people, ‘Hey we climbed on these limbs, we grew up on these limbs, can kids climb on these limbs again?’ And the answer to that is yes, but we have to support them,” Lippi said. “... These are not trees that should be condemned. We’ve worked on trees in much worse shape. We stabilized them, and they’re fine.”