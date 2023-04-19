The Glynn County Commission voted Tuesday to defer a vote on an amendment to ordinances governing parks and beaches until more discussions are held to clarify some concerns.
The amendment is on Thursday’s agenda for a vote, but commissioners agreed to defer it when it comes up for discussion.
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen said he wants a document where there are no questions about the intent or enforcement.
“There are several items that need clarification,” he said.
The proposed changes include authorizing Lisa Gurganus, director of the county Recreation and Parks Department, to establish rules not covered in the ordinance, including the proper use of playgrounds, splash pads, swimming pools, dog parks, skate parks, tennis courts and playing fields.
Tostensen had questions about people removing sand from the beaches, using the example of a hurricane threatening the region and people needing to fill bags with sand to protect their property. People would not be allowed to get sand from the dune system, however.
There were also concerns about including hours for tennis and pickleball at county parks. It was noted that it would require an amendment to the ordinance to change the hours. Signs stating the playing times will be enough and can be changed in the future without an amendment to an ordinance.
Gurganus said she looked at the rules and regulations at other coastal communities and selected ones she believed could work in Glynn County.
The proposed changes include updated park names, recreational vehicle parking, golf carts, park abandonment procedures and updated beach rules.
Glass and plastic containers likely to splinter into sharp pieces would be banned on the beaches and dunes on St. Simons. Beer kegs and other devices capable of dispensing large quantities of alcoholic beverages would be banned. It also would be unlawful to remove non-regulated marine life such as sand dollars, hermit crabs and other invertebrates from the beach.
Another proposed rule change that created discussion was a rule to make it unlawful to deliberately disobey a reasonable command from a lifeguard such as an order to stop running around a swimming pool or prohibiting someone from getting into the water if visibly intoxicated.
“They do have the responsibility to make reasonable commands for safety,” she said.
Law enforcement officials will be called for those who refuse to comply with a lifeguard’s commands.
Tostensen questioned how future commissions and staff will interpret and enforce the changes.
“I think we’re complicating an ordinance,” he said.
Will Worley, senior assistant county attorney, asked commissioners to support changes to the county’s excess tax sale policy.
Currently, people who are delinquent on paying property taxes and later try to settle the debt are required to hire a lawyer for a title search to prove ownership of a home. Worley said it can cost $1,000 or more for a lawyer to conduct the work to prove ownership.
He is proposing people who owe less than $10,000 be allowed to settle the debt with staff and without a vote by the finance committee and county commission.
“We’re trying to make this a straightforward process without an attorney,” he said.
During an update on SPLOST 2022 projects, Jason Hagen, county project manager, said work has already begun on Tier 1 projects that are a priority to start before other projects on the list begin. Hagen said one goal is to try to avoid borrowing money for the work, even though the first SPLOST check won’t arrive until May 31.
“We want to get designs started as soon as possible,” he said.
County Manager Bill Fallon said a goal is to start the complex projects early, including starting on right of way acquisition. County officials also want to make sure work begins on the mainland and islands to ensure the projects do not all begin in one area.
Some start dates for road improvements could be earlier than planned, depending on scheduling by the Georgia Department of Transportation.