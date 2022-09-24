Barring any unforeseen conditions, the Golden Isles will not see a second Hermine this year.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the eighth named storm of the season, now named Tropical Storm Hermine, formed off the coast of Africa on Friday and is forecast to bring rain to the Canary Islands.
Tropical Depression Nine — heading north toward the southern U.S. region and gaining strength in the Caribbean Sea — may still take the next name on the list, Ian.
It’s still too early to say, however, said Glynn County spokeswoman Katie Baasen following a briefing from the National Weather Service.
“Their forecasting is not consistent enough that they’re feeling good about any consistent direction,” Baasen told The News at 5 p.m. Friday.
Additional briefings are planned for Saturday and Sunday, but Baasen said no one seems to expect any exciting developments over the weekend.
“We are, like everyone else, on a ‘wait and see’ basis,” she said. “This is where you have time to start thinking, putting your plan together and seeing where your supplies are.”
The Glynn County Emergency Management Agency currently has no plans to call an evacuation, but it pays to be prepared, she said.
Visit ready.gov/kit for resources for creating a disaster supplies kit and glynncounty.org/ema to sign up for the Code Red emergency alert system and to find preparedness information and updates on the storm specific to the Golden Isles.
According to AccuWeather, the depression could rapidly strengthen into a tropical storm early any time from this weekend to mid-week next week.
“Since a tropical storm is likely to form sooner rather than later it is likely to take a more northerly track,” according to a 4:45 p.m. release from the weather forecasting agency.
AccuWeather meteorologists say it is unlikely the storm will head further west along the Gulf Coast to Louisiana or Texas.
“A quickly developing system will tend to track more to the east. For this reason, a track into or just off the Florida east coast is a possibility as well as a strike on the Florida west coast or the Florida Panhandle at this time.”