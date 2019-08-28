Glynn County is still seeking public input on the ongoing ordinance revision process and will take comments in person at the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event on Thursday.
The Glynn County Commission voted to hire Atlanta-based architecture and planning firm TSW Design earlier this year to evaluate the county’s zoning ordinance and help rewrite it to be more clear, concise and “user-friendly.”
The county last solicited input from the public at a kickoff meeting in May, at which TSW consultants gave a brief presentation before talking with citizens.
“It’s an extension from the kickoff meeting,” said Pamela Thompson, the county’s community development director.
Thompson said she decided to take comments at the after-hours event so the county could get input from “a diverse group of business owners in the community,” but added that county staff will discuss potential zoning changes with anyone who attends.
The chamber’s Business After Hours is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mellow Mushroom on St. Simons Island.
Looking ahead, Thompson said the county is planning more town hall meetings within the next two months.
“(TSW Design consultants) have given us some of their last questions regarding the current zoning,” Thompson said. “Now we’re working to get them the answers to that so they can finish their diagnostic report. Once we have it, we will schedule public input before it goes to the (county commission).”
That public input opportunity may take the form of a public hearing at a joint work session of the Islands and Mainland planning commissions, but nothing is final, she said.
Before the hearing, she said the county will release a list of policy questions posed by TSW consultants.
“For example, do you want larger buffers by marshland, or by environmentally sensitive areas? Those are policy questions,” Thompson said. “Those will be released, and we’ll get input on different policy questions.”
Thompson also encouraged members of the public to contribute by filling out the online input form on the county’s website at glynncounty.org/1985/envision-glynn-zoning-update.
More information on the zoning update and plans for public input can be found on the same site.