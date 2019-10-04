County, consultants to discuss zoning update
Those interested in learning about or giving their input on an ongoing Glynn County zoning ordinance rewrite will have three opportunities over the next two days.
Tonight, members of the public can drop in at the Gould Building, 1608 Newcastle St., from 5-8 p.m. during First Friday in Downtown Brunswick to talk with county staff members and consultants working on the rewrite.
A second open house is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Saturday during Coast Fest.
Later that day, from 2-6 p.m., consultants, county staff members and planning commissioners will be available in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 550 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island. Citizens will be able to engage directly with them in a roundtable format to discuss questions raised in the diagnostic report.
Anyone who can’t make it to one of those events can send their thoughts to zoningupdate@glynncounty-ga.gov. A report on the consultant’s findings so far can be found by visiting glynncounty.org/zoningupdate and clicking the “diagnostic report” link.
— The Brunswick News