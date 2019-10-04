County, consultants to discuss zoning update

Those interested in learning about or giving their input on an ongoing Glynn County zoning ordinance rewrite will have three opportunities over the next two days.

Tonight, members of the public can drop in at the Gould Building, 1608 Newcastle St., from 5-8 p.m. during First Friday in Downtown Brunswick to talk with county staff members and consultants working on the rewrite.

A second open house is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Saturday during Coast Fest.

Later that day, from 2-6 p.m., consultants, county staff members and planning commissioners will be available in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 550 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island. Citizens will be able to engage directly with them in a roundtable format to discuss questions raised in the diagnostic report.

Anyone who can’t make it to one of those events can send their thoughts to zoningupdate@glynncounty-ga.gov. A report on the consultant’s findings so far can be found by visiting glynncounty.org/zoningupdate and clicking the “diagnostic report” link.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Filing alleges further GBNET misconduct

Filing alleges further GBNET misconduct

Tales continue to emerge from the scandal that led to the dissolution of the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team. A defense filing Wednesday in a vehicular homicide case involving GBNET investigators contends former Glynn County Police Officer Kevin Yarborough — who is a key player in…

Crews seal oil leak on Golden Ray

Crews seal oil leak on Golden Ray

Salvagers working on the shipwrecked freighter Golden Ray have “located and secured” a fuel leak that caused a significant discharge of pollutants Monday afternoon into the St. Simons Sound and surrounding waters, according to the cleanup effort’s Unified Command.

Sub base break-in trial to reprise pretrial arguments

Sub base break-in trial to reprise pretrial arguments

As the days tick down to the trial of the seven anti-nuclear protestors who broke into Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in April, opposing counsel are gearing up for jury selection and other pretrial maneuvers. Saturday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed its voir dire questions — what it wants …