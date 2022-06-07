Some of the gizmos Glynn County police officers employ to determine whether motorists are driving too fast may not be up to speed.
This according to a cryptic notice issued Friday night by county officials regarding the certification status of the department’s RADAR and LIDAR devices. As a result, some speeding tickets issued by county police since March 31 may be dropped, according to the release.
County Manager William Fallon instructed the Glynn County Police Department to conduct an immediate “internal review of the certification status of RADAR and LIDAR units” its officers use to detect speeders.
An outside entity raised the question of whether the devices had up-to-date certifications, the release said. A local attorney, who asked to remain anonymous, said it is possible that the action was sparked by a lapse in the yearly certification process that is required for the devices.
County police officials conducted an immediate internal review and removed from service any of the devices that were noncompliant with the certifications process, the release said.
Additionally, the police department started reviewing traffic citations issued from March 31 of this year to present.
State Solicitor Maria Lugue is responsible for prosecuting traffic citations at the Glynn County Courthouse.
The police department’s findings with regard to device certifications will likely result in the dismissal of speeding tickets, the county said.
“Once it has been determined which citations were issued during this period of potentially expired certification devices, appropriate measures will be taken by her office to determine which citations to prosecute or to dismiss,” the release said.
The release did not specify how many tickets could be dropped, and Lugue did not return calls Monday. The police department referred all questions to county spokesman Katie Baasen.
Baasen said Monday that more specific information could be forthcoming later in the week.
“We are still looking into it and trying to be as thorough as we can,” Baasen said. “The county police department is working with the solicitor’s office to find out which tickets are good and which tickets are no good. We’re still trying to find out what happened. But it will be done correctly and it will be done right.”
RADAR devices detect vehicle speeds based on radio waves, whereas LIDAR devices detect speeds based on light waves or laser. RADAR is considered to be an outdated mode; LIDAR is considered more technologically advanced. The speed detectors are typically handheld devices used by patrol officers and traffic enforcement officers.
The attorney who requested anonymity said Georgia police departments are required to have the devices pass a certification process annually. Once this is completed to satisfaction, each device gets a compliance certification, the attorney said. This ensures the device is working accurately when an officer cites a speeder.
Any speeding tickets issued based on a device with an outdated certification could potentially be dropped, the attorney said.
Hasty Communications East in Brunswick conducts RADAR and LIDAR certifications for the county police department, among others, said Shan Langford, office manager for the company. However, the company has no hand in whether a device is certified in a timely manner, she said.
“They usually just call and say, ‘Can we get some RADARS and LIDARS calibrated?,’” Langford said. “We just did some for them recently.”
The company sends the speed measurement devices to its offices in Tucker. “They calibrate them there and they send them back,” she said.
If the experts at Hasty Communications’ Tucker facility find a glitch in a device, it must be corrected before it is certified, she said.
The county police department has since removed from service any LIDAR and RADAR devices that are nor properly certified, the county release said.
“Those found to be out of compliance have been removed from service,” according to the county.