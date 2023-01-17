A group of residents will be considered for appointment Thursday to the 2023 Comprehensive Plan Stakeholder Committee.
In addition to elected officials, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs recommends the stakeholder committee include representative from a variety of public, business and nonprofit interests in the county.
The following people are recommended to serve on the committee, with terms beginning immediately and ending Oct. 31:
• Jones Hook, Jekyll Island Authority
• Bill Austin, Golden Isles Economic Development Authority
• Erin Vaughn, Golden Isles Association of Realtors
• Lance Sabbe, Forward Brunswick
• Walter Rafolski, Glynn County Commission, BATS
• Andrew Burroughs, Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission
• George Ragsdale, Glynn County resident
• Robert Ussery, Glynn County Islands Planning Commission
• Sherrye Gibbs, Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission
• Tony Robinson: Glynn Environmental Coalition
• Ken Durand, Weyerhaeuser Company
• Ralph Staffins, Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce
• Sam McPherson, representative of local agricultural interests
• TBD, Georgia Ports Authority
• Eaddy Sams, Glynn County Board of Education
Commissioners will consider a Memorandum of Agreement with the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government for technical assistance with the development of the Glynn County Strategic Plan.
In other business, public hearings will be held to consider an amendment to the Golden Isles Gateway Exit 42 Parcel Planned Development District and a request for a tract currently zoned forest agricultural to be rezoned freeway commercial to allow for a billboard.
Commissioners will also hold a public hearing to consider the abandonment of an unopened right of way on Palm Street and approve the suggested list of roads and bridges for consideration for funding under the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Local Maintenance and Improvements Grants program. This year’s appropriation is more than $1 million, with a required 30% match of more than $302,000.