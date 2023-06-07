Glynn County has applied for federal funding to help pay for improved beach access.
The accesses were damaged by floodwaters and storm surge, from hurricanes. Without the repairs, there is potential for further damage by future flooding events.
Glynn County has applied for federal funding to help pay for improved beach access.
The accesses were damaged by floodwaters and storm surge, from hurricanes. Without the repairs, there is potential for further damage by future flooding events.
The county is proposing to make repairs to bridges, ramps, steps and access walkways at the beach accesses.
Proposed renovations are at:
• Georgia Street beach access walkway.
• Floyd Street beach access walkway.
• Postell Avenue beach access pathway.
• 11th Street beach access pathway.
• 10th Street beach access pathway.
• 3rd Street beach access pathway.
• Cedar Street beach access pathway.
• 15 Street beach access crosswalk.
• Hamilton Street beach access crossover.
• Neptune Road beach access.
A portion of the work will take place in wetlands and requires a public comment period to review concerns and possible impacts.
The public comment period for public participation for the planning process and to consider potential impacts to minority and low-income populations is ongoing until June 9. Comments should be made in writing and addressed to kbassen@ glynncounty-ga.gov.
Those comments will be forwarded to the applicable regulatory agencies as needed.
