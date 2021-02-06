The Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department is looking for more lifeguards for the upcoming tourist season.
“Where else can you go to work and sit at the beach all day?” said Shawn Lentini, beach manager for Glynn County. “The view is amazing. The days with good weather far outnumber the bad.”
Ideally, being a lifeguard would be a boring job. But the reality is not typically ideal and along with being age 16 or older, prospective hires need lifeguard credentials from the American Red Cross, and certification in CPR, first aid and waterfront.
It’s a seasonal position offering 40 hours a week between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
The county tends to target students as a pool of potential lifeguards, Lentini said, so he’s pretty flexible when it comes to educational commitments.
He said lifeguarding is a rewarding job that provides plenty of opportunity for personal growth.
“You get to learn teamwork, build new leadership skills you may not have, and the staff we have are amazing,” he said.
“It may not be the most glamorous (job) in some people’s eyes, but we’re taking care of people and the community.”
Lifeguards can make the difference between life and death. Lentini said he and his crew have tipped the scales toward the better in 60 or more such situations in the last three years.
Interested individuals can apply online at glynncounty.org/jobs.
“We’re looking for reliable and trustworthy people who want to come out, have fun and do good work,” Lentini said.