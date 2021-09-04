Glynn County Schools reported Thursday that 1.75% of the school district’s students and staff have reported positive COVID-19 cases.
No schools’ individual percentage qualities for the “red” level of operations, as all are below 3% at each school site.
The school district reported last week that 3.7% of students and staff systemwide reported a positive case of COVID-19. The 3% benchmark required the district to enter its “red” level of operations. Schools closed to students Monday.
Schools will remain closed to students through at least Sept. 10 for distance learning. Teachers are reporting to their classrooms to orchestrate virtual learning.
According to the numbers reported on the district website, among the 257 who have reported positive COVID-19 cases, 100 are staff members and 157 are students.
The school district also partnered with College of Coastal Georgia and Southeast Georgia Health System on Friday to host a vaccine clinic for all district staff and college staff and their families.
During the clinic, 42 vaccines were given, said Michele Seals, executive director of human resources for Glynn County Schools.
“We didn’t turn anyone away if they wanted to come,” she said.
Gov. Brian Kemp gave all state employees a day off with encouragement for those who have not yet received COVID-19 vaccines to use the day off to get one.
“We just hope everybody takes the appropriate precaution to keep each other safe,” Seals said. “We’re definitely hoping to come back to school as soon as possible.”