Glynn County Schools will be in the “green” level of operations Monday, which means some COVID-19 protocols will be relaxed, including the enforcement of masks.
The district posted its most up-to-date COVID-19 case numbers among students and staff Friday.
Seventy students and staff reported positive cases, which is about .48% of the total district population.
But according to adjusted numbers, based on estimated reports from the Department of Public Health, the more accurate number is 106 cases, or .75%, according to the school district.
“Data collected for decision-making also includes reports from the Department of Public Health,” according to the district’s website. “The system will return to the green level of operations on Monday.”
All schools reported less than 2% of the people onsite out with COVID-19 cases, which means all schools fall in the green level.
“Masks are strongly recommended while inside school facilities and continue to be required while riding in school buses,” according to the report.