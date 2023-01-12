A public hearing is scheduled by the Glynn County Commission on Jan. 17 to map out the next five years for the county.
The county’s update of the comprehensive plan is designed to develop strategies for sustainable growth and to prioritize appropriate expenditures to coordinate future development efforts.
The plan will focus on issues of population, economic development, housing, natural and cultural resources, community facilities, land use, intergovernmental coordination, and transportation.
A draft of the plan is expected to be available for public comment in August. It will be an opportunity for everyone to share ideas, express concerns and share their own vision regarding the direction of Glynn County in the coming years.
The Coastal Regional Commission’s planning staff will attend the meeting to explain the planning process and to highlight the main areas of focus
County commissioners are encouraging the public to participate in this once every five years process.
The meeting will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Harold Pate Courthouse Annex, 1725 Reynolds St., room 224, in Brunswick.
Contact the Glynn County Planning & Zoning Division at 912-554-7428 or at planning zoning@glynncounty-ga.gov for more information.
Citizens who are unable to attend but would like to provide public comments regarding the comprehensive plan update are encouraged to send comments to Ian Kellett, regional planner, ikellett@crc.ga.gov or Aaron Carpenter, planning comprehensive director, acarpenter@crc.ga.gov.