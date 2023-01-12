A public hearing is scheduled by the Glynn County Commission on Jan. 17 to map out the next five years for the county.

The county’s update of the comprehensive plan is designed to develop strategies for sustainable growth and to prioritize appropriate expenditures to coordinate future development efforts.

