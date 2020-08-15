Paying $2.7 million to pave a little less than 5 miles of dirt road between Sterling and Everett might seem like a high price, but county officials consider it a necessary expense.
Pennick Road is around 10 miles long and half of it is unpaved. A few people live there, including some school-aged children, said Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning.
A couple of logging companies use the road, as do hunters and visitors to the Altamaha Regional Park and Clayhole Swamp Wildlife Management Area.
“It’s not just a dirt road out in the middle of nowhere. It is an artery,” said Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin. “We have to grade it, and when we don’t grade it we get calls. Of the dirt roads that are on our list, that is the highest priority.”
Even so, there aren’t a lot of votes to be won, even in the district, by pushing for it, Browning said. But that’s not the point of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016-funded project.
“It’s a very problematic road for us,” Browning said.
County officials promised to use SPLOST money to pave dirt roads before the first penny sales tax was approved by voters in Glynn County, he explained. Finishing the job would save the county a lot of annual expenses on grading and maintaining dirt roads.
Browning sees the project as fulfilling a promise and as an investment that will save money in the future.
“We need to get it done and get it behind us. I think in the long-term it will be best for Glynn County,” Browning said.
It’s very old, said David DeLoach, Public Works’ field engineering division manager, possibly the remnant of a wagon road in the early days of the county’s history.
“It’s what we call pre-regulatory,” DeLoach said.
After breaking off from Old Jesup Road just north of Sterling, it snakes north through wetlands and connects with Altamaha Park Road near the regional park.
The problem is it costs a lot of money to maintain and regularly washes out when major storms and flooding occur. The swamp around the road is directly connected to the Altamaha River, meaning when heavy rains to the north overrun the river’s banks Pennick Road is soon to follow.
Right off the bat, a lot of money was going to be eaten up before any was poured, Browning said. Recently, the county commission voted to pay nearly $240,000 in wetland impact mitigation credits as a prerequisite to the permitting process at both the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Natural Resources.
Surveying, establishing ownership of the land around the road and purchasing right-of-way the county doesn’t own is going to eat up more. By the time the paving starts, likely in January or February, Browning said there probably won’t be enough left to completely pave the road.
A second round of funding for the project, possibly in another SPLOST, would be enough to finish the project as all major expenses would be out of the way, Browning said.
Pennick Road was one of six roads on a list the county intended to pave with SPLOST 2016. Around $3 million was set aside for the task.
The other five were short stretches, typically less than a quarter of a mile each. Four were on St. Simons Island.
Pennick was by far the longest, and officials knew from the get-go it was going to be the most expensive.
Public Works officials said the paving could be done as early as October or November 2021.